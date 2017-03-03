Local Students Aim to Donate 1,000 Books to WVU Medicine Children's Hospital

Big Elm Elementary is donating hundreds of books to WVU Medicine Children's as part of its annual celebration of Read Across America.

The school, which has more than 700 students, asked each child to bring in at least one book to donate. With the faculty's donations, the school is aiming to donate about 1,000 books.

"All week our students have been collecting books for the arrival of Monti Bear," PTA President Kevin Nuzum said. "We here at Big Elm certainly love to read and we want to share that love of reading with all children."

Monti Bear, the mascot for Friends of WVU Hospitals at WVU Medicine, visited children in Big Elm today to collect the books. The mascot will distribute the books over the next few weeks.