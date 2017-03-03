West Virginia Man With Past Felonies Convicted of Gun Charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A 50-year-old West Virginia man with felonies in three states has been convicted of illegal gun possession because of those prior crimes.

Rollie C. Poynter Jr., of Grafton, admitted having a .38-caliber revolver in Taylor County last April.

He has previous felony convictions in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

Poynter pleaded guilty to one federal count of unlawful gun possession.

He could face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Taylor County deputies and Grafton police investigated.

