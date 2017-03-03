Fire Crews Respond to Morgantown House Fire

Emergency crews responded to a fire in Monongalia County Friday morning.
Just before 1 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to Wild Life Hill Road in Morgantown.
No one was injured in the fire, said 911 dispatchers. There is no word on what started the fire.
Cheat Lake Fire, Granville Fire, Star City Fire, Brookhaven Fire, Cool Springs Fire, and Clinton District Fire Departments responded to the scene. Brookhaven Fire Department is handling the investigation.
