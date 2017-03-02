Main Street Morgantown Holds 'Community Conversations' Event

Main Street Morgantown is starting a new event that will be held regularly. This is in order to have quality and consistent communication in the downtown business community.

"The idea is that we all have a continuing dialogue so that we all work together to make sure that downtown Morgantown is the best possible place to do business," said Travis Henline, Executive Director of Main Street Morgantown.

Main Street Morgantown is holding informal evening gatherings that are specifically for downtown business owners and managers, as well as downtown property owners.

"We are hoping people will get to know each other and get to share some of the things that are happening with their businesses and the ideas, and any issues that they are encountering, so that they can all kind of get on the same page with what's happening in our downtown," Henline said.

Jeanne Hagan has been a part of the downtown business community for 21 years as the owner of Pinocchio's Books and Toys. She says she is happy to connect with other business owners.

"So this was a great opportunity for me to meet other people and kind of do some networking, and find out what their concerns are and hopefully when we all get back to the Main Street Office, we can do some brainstorming," said Hagan.

Shannon Dowling is new to the downtown scene as owner of River Fair Trade. She said the downtown business community has been very supportive.

"All of the other business owners down here have really welcomed me. They were very happy to have more retail, and they've been great to work with. I came tonight because I know that as a whole there is some concerns about revitalizing downtown, keeping business, drawing business downtown and so I just wanted to be a part of the conversation and see what other people felt and what we all might be able to do together," said Dowling.

