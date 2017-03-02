North Marion High School Students To Travel To Mississippi For Mock Trial

A group of students at North Marion High School is taking its legal talents to Mississippi.



They started a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses of travel. Students will be performing a mock trial of the Emmett Till case at the location of the original trial at the Sumner County courthouse and will be traveling from March 25 - April 1.



Many students also participated in the mock trial at North Marion in December of 2015. The historic civil rights case focuses on the 1955 killing of Till, a 14-year-old black boy.



"It's going to be absolutely amazing to be able to have the experience to go down there and inform people that actually live there about what had happened. they might not know anything about it," said Hunter Fluharty, a student participating in the mock trial.



Instructor Bill Stalnaker oversaw the original mock trial and said this is a great opportunity for students to share their knowledge.



"For them to go down and take on my role to educate other students and things in another state and see the parallels and things like that with the other students I think is very important," Stalnaker said.

Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman participated in the mock trial and will be traveling with students to Mississippi.

Click here to access the GoFundMe page and support the students on the trip.

