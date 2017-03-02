Boil Water Advisory Issued For Rivesville

The Ministers Run Water Association has issued a boil water advisory for the Shumans Run Road area of Rivesville.

Officials said a two-inch main line washed out due to high water and blew apart. A temporary fix was completed around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Repair crews will begin more work at 8:30 a.m.on Friday.

Officials said customers may need to boil water for the next three days.