Clarksburg City Council Discusses Increased Poll Worker Compensation

Clarksburg City Council held a first reading of an ordinance setting the compensation for poll clerks and election commissioners for its upcoming election.

That first reading passed unanimously Thursday night. The Clarksburg City Clerk said the increase of $20 dollars will amount to $210 dollars total for the pick-up drop-off commissioner, and the other poll clerks will earn $190 dollars for their day of service. The city said without the poll workers willing to step up they would not be able to have a proper filing process.

“We had a very busy first day actually, we had about seven people come in and they signed up so it’s open until the fifteenth we’ll see what happens,” said Annette Wright, Clarksburg City Clerk.

Wright encourages residents to head to the polls on June 6th and vote. She also said if there are any questions to call city hall at 304-624-1673.