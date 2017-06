The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman accused of embezzling money from her employer.



Deputies say Crystal Metz, 63, was the bookkeeper and secretary of the Enlarged Hepzibah Public Service District.



Metz allegedly stole $257,576.10 in cash payments made by customers to the PSD from July 2012 to December 2016 according to deputies.



Metz is charged with embezzlement.