Flood Cleanup and Precautions

It doesn't take much water to damage your home.

Wednesday's rain caused many areas to experience flooding.

Experts said protecting your basement or home from flood damage is simple and will save you money and protect your foundation.

The change in temperature, along with rain and snow, can cause problems.

"So since we had heavy rain and now its going to be almost freezing, you need to watch your walls. They might start bowing or you might get some cracks so that would definitely be a big foundation issue that you would need to look out for so definitely tonight look out for any cracks or bowing in your walls," said Beth Freeman, Basement Systems of West Virginia.

Freeman also said to ask your neighbors about any water damage issues they might be having because your home may have the same problem.