Conquer the Complex Campaign Gears Up In Lewis County

Hundreds of kids at Lewis County High School take advantage of the gym and other athletic facilities each day. But while all the facilities are in good working order, there are signs that improvements are needed too. That's why the high school is starting a new fundraising effort called Conquer the Complex, designed to raise $1.2 million over the next four years for a series of upgrades around the school campus.

"That money will go to renovate the football stadium, the baseball stadium and the gymnasium, primarily looking at installing field turf and a new scoreboard at the football stadium, updating the bleachers at the baseball complex, and redoing the gym floor and the bleachers and the scoreboards in our gymnasium," said Athletic Director Dustin Cogar.

Lewis County High School is part of the Big Ten Conference, and Cogar said the changes to all the facilities will help keep the school on par with others in the conference. It's also the right time to make the upgrades, as sports programs in Lewis County have been improving their records in recent years.

"There's 13 schools, ten of which already have field turf installed, so we're trying to play catch-up a little bit in that regard, but we've had very successful sports seasons in the last five, six, seven years, so it's time I think to give back to our athletes and make something that they're proud of," Cogar said.

The changes also have the potential to reach outside school grounds. Without something like a YMCA or other community center available in the county, sports and other activities are a big draw for students, and it's something that helps keep them and their community safe.

"That's 270 kids that are busy from the hours of 3:30-7:30 p.m. every evening. The more we can get kids increased in activities, the less time they have to go out and get into things that they don't need to be getting into," said Cogar.