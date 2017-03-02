Tax Credits Act as a Win-Win for Non-Profits and Businesses

Donating to a non-profit can be a win-win situation during tax season.

Non-profit organizations, like Highland Clarksburg Hospital, can give tax credits to West Virginia businesses.

A business can receive half of the donated amount back in tax credits.

Organizations like the hospital use the donations to support grants that help get patients back on their feet.

"This year Highland Clarksburg Hospital wrote our Neighborhood Investment Program Grant for indigent patient funds and that will help support those individuals who may not have 100 percent of insurance or not be able to afford a portion of their stay," said Shannon Putnam of Highland Clarksburg Hospital.