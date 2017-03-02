Local Chef Named Junior Division North American Chef of the Year

A local chef will take his talent to an international competition in April.



Stonewall Resort's Shane Hawkins has been named the Junior Division North American Chef of the Year.

Hawkins will represent North America in the "IACC Global Copper Skillet Competition Final" in Los Angeles. Hawkins beat out chefs from around the U.S. and Canada to earn his way to the competition in L.A.

The winner of the IACC Global Copper Skillet Competition will be named Global Chef of the Year.



Hawkins says he has learned all he knows about cooking from the chefs at the resort.



"It's helped me so much," said Hawkins. "I have the greatest team, the greatest mentors that have taught me literally everything I know. I knew nothing about cooking before I started here and they've taught me more than I could ever have hoped."



Shane will take on chefs from the United Kingdom and Australia at the competition next month.

