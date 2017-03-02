Tucker County Schools Dedicated to the Success of Its Students

This year Tucker County schools have received approximately $356,242.76 in grant awards.

Teachers have gone above and beyond their call of duty and spent countless hours writing grants for needed funding.

Tucker County Superintendent, Eddie Campbell, is proud to have so many dedicated teachers.

“Our teachers have gone out and have spent a lot of time writing these grants so that they could secure funding to offer more classes, offer more equipment, take kids on field trips that are S.T.E.M related,” says Campbell.

The school system saw a 10 percent decrease in funding this year totaling $50,000. Instead of cutting programs or staff, the teachers pulled together and worked hard to obtain the assistance.