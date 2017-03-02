Health Fair Targets Young Adults

More than 30 vendors gathered at Washington Irving Middle School Thursday to teach students more about their health.

Middle school Students are not always the most health conscious young adults and that's the reason why one teacher said she organized a health fair today for her students.

"At this age I think the biggest problem is for them to actually take it to heart that what we are saying is going to affect them someday cause at this young age health it is not something that is important to them now but it is going to affect them later in life," said Chelsea Holcomb, P.E. teacher.

Dental health is one habit young adults often miss.

"I think that the importance of it and the time of doing it, morning and night, and the flossing. A lot of kids, none of them want to floss," added Heather Wolfe, dental hygienist.

Wolfe said that a simple screen shows students exactly what they are missing when they don't floss. But, flossing isn't the only thing students took notes about Thursday. Students learned just how harmful texting can be to their necks.

"The average head weighs about ten pounds. They spend all their time down looking at their phone and it puts a lot of stress on the necks which can lead to different aches down the road," said Grant Burton, physical therapist assistant.

Burton went on to say that students don't realize how bad posture affects their bodies and said now is the time for them to strengthen their muscles.