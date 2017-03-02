Gov. Justice Visits Elkins, Fairmont

Governor Jim Justice made a stop in Randolph County Thursday on his statewide S.O.S Tour. The Governor visited the Randolph County Senior Center in Elkins, which was standing room only, to discuss changes to his original proposal for tax increases.

Governor Justice spoke to over 70 community members about where cuts will be made and where funds can be made.

“We’ve got an opportunity, and we have tweaked my original proposal down to 4 and a half cents on the gas tax, and we have increased the tolls on the turnpikes and given people the ability to bypass for eight dollars. All mountaineers go for free,” says Gov. Justice.

He also shared his concerns about funding being cut to the senior citizen services and veterans of the state. The largest piece of the Governor’s budget will be spent on infrastructure and the creation of 48,000 jobs.



Governor Justice also visited Fairmont State University Thursday morning.

Justice reiterated his commitment to keeping the university to a full room in the Falcon Center.

He said without the university and state parks, more people might leave the state.

