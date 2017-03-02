WVU Student Launches Digital Statewide Political Advocacy App

A West Virginia University student and two Charleston-based developers launched a digital advocacy app to ease residents ability to be politically active.

"OSAY is the future of advocacy," said WVU junior Ankur Kumar. "We saw a way to actually connect citizens to their representatives."

OSAY.co is available on any device with a web browser. Residents can start a campaign for a fee or contact their legislators for free with just a few clicks. In a less than two weeks, the app is already being used to mobilize residents.

"I didn't even know how to go about being involved before," WVU student Gretchen Ray said. "I went on and I'm working on a campaign for forty bucks that's about substance abuse in our community so he's made that very, very easy for everybody."

Though the app is currently focused on West Virginia, the developers are hoping to expand across the nation to help other states' residents.