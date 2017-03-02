Multiple Scleroses Self-Help Group Offering Support in Fairmont

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month and one area author is using her life with the disease to help others.

Lisa McCombs, who wrote “I have MS. What’s Your Super Power”, has revived an MS self-help group in Marion County.

They meet the first Thursday of each month at 11:00 .m. at Life United Methodist Church on Mary Lou Retton Drive in Fairmont.

McCombs says she created the group after becoming a certified facilitator through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society so no one would feel alone in their struggles.

“People are constantly saying ‘oh I know what you’re going through, oh I understand’, but they don’t,” McCombs added. “They couldn’t possibly unless you’re in my shoes you couldn’t understand what MS does to you, your family, your social life and life in general.”

Throughout the month of March McCombs will donate a portion of sales from her book the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

She also will pay for the shipping of any books ordered through her. You can contact McCombs at LisaAnnetteMcCombs@yahoo.com.

You can also purchase her books at www.headlinebooks.com.

McCombs also writes a MS blog, which can be found at lisa-mccombs.blogspot.com.