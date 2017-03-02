Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Cautions Younger Adults About Disease

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a disease that doctors say should be becoming a greater concern for younger adults.

“Cancer that involves the colon and the rectum are one of the most common cancers in the world and in the United States,” said Dr. John Nasr, Director of Advanced Endoscopy and Digestive Diseases Specialist at WVU Medicine. “It’s the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in men. It’s one of the highest cancers as far as it comes to mortality.”

It’s also a cancer Dr. Nasr says is preventable by screening, which according to current guidelines starts at the age of 50.

“It’s suspected that colon cancer develops from polyps and those polyps develop as people get older,” Dr. Nasr explained. “It takes around 10 years for every polyp to become cancerous on average.”

Although the highest risk is for people over the age of 80, a new study by the American Cancer Society shows that colorectal cancer is becoming more common in adults under the age of 50. The reason why remains unclear.

“There has not been a cause-effect relationship that has been found, but smoking, alcoholism, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet have been some of the factors that have been implicated for the potential cause of the rising colon cancer incidents in the younger population,” Dr. Nasr said.

The American Cancer Society predicts over 13,000 colorectal cancer cases will be diagnosed this year in the younger population.

Dr. Nasr says until more studies are done the screening guidelines won’t change. Unless there’s a history of colon cancer in the family, he still recommends getting a colonoscopy at age 50, 45 for African Americans, and continuing to do so once every 10 years.

He also says to consult a physician at a younger age if you notice abnormal bodily functions.

“If they develop any symptoms such as bleeding from the rectum, a change in their bowel habits, any symptoms that are unusual for them where there’s diarrhea, severe constipation, seeing blood in their bowel movements it would be a good idea to consult their physicians or undergo a colonoscopy or further testing,” Dr. Nasr added.