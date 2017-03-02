House in Kingwood Catches Fire

A two-story house caught fire Thursday in Kingwood.
The fire began at approximately 12:30 p.m. at 211 Morgan Street, according to Preston County 911 officials.
There is no word of any injuries, 911 officials said.
The Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department handled the scene, along with the assistance of KAMP Ambulance.
