West Virginia Ranked First in Nation in School Breakfast Participation

A recent report shows West Virginia ranks first in the nation with the highest school breakfast participation rate.

Doddridge County Schools Cook Shauntell Arthur knows the secret ingredient to breakfast success in West Virginia schools.

Arthur said, "Getting them in the door and getting them something to eat."

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Child Nutrition has spent several years focusing on increasing its school breakfast participation.

Jessica Berkey, DCHS Teacher said, "I think it's important because if our students are hungry they can't do the work that we are asking them to do. They are not paying attention. They are worrying about what they are going to eat."

West Virginia schools provide students with a minimum of two nutritious meals per day, and where feasible, at no cost to the student.

"We come in at 6 o'clock in the morning and we get everything out that we need. I cook the first breakfast which is served at 7:30. So the kids have the option to eat something warmer or if they prefer we also do the 9:30 option. It's quicker for them to grab and go back to their classroom to eat it," said Arthur.

Recent information from the Food Research and Action Center shows more than 80 percent eat breakfast everyday they are school.

Cooks in Doddridge County said they prepare about 250 breakfast meals every day feeding more than half of the students.

Arthur said, "There are kids you see that you just know. This child didn't get breakfast this morning. This child wasn't offered food last night. This child is hungry. He wants to because he is hungry."

All Doddridge County schools provide free breakfast and lunch as part of that provision.