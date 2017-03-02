19-Year-Old Glenville State College Student Killed in Accident

A Calhoun County man was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Gilmer County.

Glenville State College freshman Ethyn Miller, 19, was pronounced dead on scene. He was a May 2016 graduation of Calhoun County High School and was attending GSC as a commuter student. He resided in Grantsville.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Route 5 West, about 10 miles outside of Glenville, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff's Department.

The investigating deputy said he believes speed was a factor in the accident.



The GSC president released a statement Thursday expressing his condolences.

“Betsy and I were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic auto accident that claimed one of our students this morning. The Glenville State College campus community joins our Calhoun County neighbors in mourning with Ethyn’s family today,” said GSC President Dr. Peter Barr.



Members of GSC’s Student Government Association are planning a memorial ceremony at an upcoming date. Grief counseling is available to students, faculty, and staff through Tim Underwood, GSC’s on-campus counselor.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Department is investigating. It received assistance on scene from the Glenville Volunteer Fire Department and Calhoun County EMS.