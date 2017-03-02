Justice posts budget clock, plans to visit Fairmont, Elkins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has posted on his state website a countdown clock marking the end of the regular legislative session on April 8 as the state budget deadline.

On Wednesday, the clock showed 38 days, hours and seconds ticking away.

It's intended to call attention to legislators who last year failed to pass a balanced state budget on time and returned for a special session he says wasted $35,000 a day.

The Democratic governor's budget proposals contain some tax increases to close a projected $500 million deficit.

The Republican-controlled Legislature hasn't endorsed his proposals.

On Thursday, Justice plans to visit Fairmont and Elkins to discuss higher education, senior services and his plan to boost the state economy with a highway reconstruction program.

He plans to visit Parkersburg on Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.