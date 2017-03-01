Honda Athlete of the Week: Fairmont Senior's Taevon Horton

Taevon Horton is one figure in a basketball clan at Fairmont Senior.

This year, he's the Polar Bears' star shooting guard, but it's not rare for an athlete with is last name to succeed under head coach David Retton.

"I’m a big Horton fan," Retton jokes. "Absolutely.”

Horton, a junior, said he looks up to his older brothers, Travon and Tavon, the latter of whom played in a state final two years ago under Retton.

"You know, I joke about who’s the best, but they all have brought a lot to our program," said Retton.

With Taevon starring this season, the Polar Bears eye another trip to Charleston, where they won it all last year by beating Poca in the Class AA championship. The Polar Bears play North Marion later this week in the sectional final, and have already secured a spot in a regional co-final.

Horton says this year’s Polar Bear team shares an important characteristic of some of Retton’s great teams of the past.

“You know my brothers played – two of them, for this team – and I know their effort," said Horton. "They used to come home and tell me about the effort they put in, and I feel like this team gives a lot of effort every single day.”

Retton says constantly that West Side’s goal isn’t to repeat as state champions. Instead, he wants his team to get better everyday.

Horton says giving great effort is what paved the way to the Bears’ 19-3 regular season record and top ranking in the final AP poll of the season.

“If you ‘repeat,’ people figure you out. You improve. You need to get better everyday. And we’re getting there," said Horton. "We’ve got a lot of things we need to work on. We’re getting there.”

Horton averaged about 16 points per game in the regular season. In close games, Retton says Horton is his go-to guy, a valuable asset to have in the playoffs.

“He wants the ball, and he’s willing to accept whatever the consequence is," said Retton.

Undoubtedly, when a game in March is on the line, Horton will want the ball in his hands. To him, it will mean more than just winning a game.

It’s about leaving a mark on Polar Bear basketball, like both of his brothers did.

"To hear the arguments of former players – 'Whose team is better? Whose team would have beat this team?' It’s all fun, but with the kids, it’s all serious," said Retton. "They’ll ask me to chime in -- 'hey coach, what do you think?' And I’ll say, ‘hey, look at your records.’ We have a lot of basketball to play. We have a lot of improving to do. Hopefully, not only he can have that opportunity, but possibly a lot of guys on our team can have that opportunity.”