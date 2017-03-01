Harrison County Walk to End Alzheimer's Kick-Off Event

Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport hosted Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s volunteer kick-off party Wednesday.

Planning for the 2017 walk is well underway. The kick-off party was a way for people from Clarksburg and Bridgeport to learn more about Alzheimer’s and how they can get involved with the association.

“My husband’s grandmother passed away from Alzheimer’s. So, that’s why this is really special to me, and there is so many people that are affected by Alzheimer’s,” said Kristen Cooley, Alzheimer’s Walk Chair.



There will be a Kick Off to Walk party on July 27 at the Clarksburg Amphitheater from 6-8 p.m. This year’s walk will be on September 24.

The walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Association care, support, and research programs.