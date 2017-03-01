Restaurant Road Trip: Jabberwock Bar & Grill

If you are looking for fried boloney sandwiches the way your grandmother makes them, look no further than Randolph County.



Downtown Elkins is home to many great restaurants and one among them is the Jabberwock Bar and Grill.

The bar opened nearly 21 years ago and offers Elkins and surrounding areas a great place to stop for a cold beer, good company, and great food. The welcoming atmosphere was crucial to owner Joe Isabell when he first opened the bar.

“We are a handmade little bar that, you know, caters to all different kinds of people. Everyone is welcome,” says Isabell.

Pulling from Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, Jabberwock was a name that fit. Patrons of the bar are drawn to its infectious atmosphere and the Jabberwock has grown to be part of the Elkins culture.

Patron James Griff says, “it’s been part of my culture ever since I was young. I grew up around Elkins and am familiar with all the people, know Joe from 25 years ago, and come down for a cold beer.”

When the bar first opened, food was not on the menu. Since adding burgers over a decade ago, Joe says the key to the successful menu is how many items it has. With just six main dishes, the grill is focused on serving great food to perfection.

“We do a Mortadella Sandwich which is kind of like what I ate at my grandma’s house on Saturday afternoons,” says Isabell.

I visited with and tried the Jabberwock Burger, the Mortedella Burger, and my personal favorite the peirogies. Head down to the Jabberwock on Davis Avenue in Elkins; the grill is open until midnight.