Filing Period Starts March 1 for Clarksburg City Council and Water Board

By Elayna Conard, Harrison, Ritchie, and Doddridge County Reporter
March 1 kicks off election season in Clarksburg.

The filing period for election to offices of Clarksburg City Council and Clarksburg Water Board started today. 

The city clerk said to pick up a packet from the municipal building to start the filing process if you are interested. 

"We provide a packet to them and the packet gives them some information as far as what is required of them throughout the process. They are filing financial filings, there is a certificate of announcement--that is what they file to actually declare their candidacy and start the procedure to run, along with a fifty dollar filing fee," said Annette Wright. 

The city clerk said anyone interested needs to be aware that the last day to turn in a filing packet is March 15. 

