The Latest on The Clarksburg Sober Living Houses

Sober Living Houses in Clarksburg may have a location to call home, but City Manager Martin Howe said there's still work left to make the homes a reality.

The Clarksburg Mission recently bought two houses downtown to form the area's first long-term rehab options.

But Howe said the mission still needs to get the houses up to code and file a variance with the city.

"Well ultimately we want to make sure..you know life safety codes are the most important for the city. We are looking out for the best interests of the people whom reside in the structure so ultimately we want them to follow the life safety codes. So, moving forward, we just want to make sure they dot their i's, cross their t's, submit their proper plans to be properly reviewed and then the permit will be issued going forward as long as they properly comply to what's being requested," said Martin Howe, city manager.

The mission says it has met at one of the houses with city code enforcement. No other information is available about filing a variance.