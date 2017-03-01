Lift-A-Thon Raises Funds for Equipment

In order to provide students and community members with a better place to improve personal fitness and well-being, Philip Barbour High School students teamed up for the first-ever Lift-A-Thon.

Their goal is to raise $2,000 in order to purchase three new adjustable benches and a leg extension/curl machine. Students from Alderson Broaddus Athletic Department came out to assist in spotting for the sponsored students.

Physical Education Student Teacher Eric Bearer is hopeful the Lift-A-Thon becomes an annual fundraiser.

“If they lift 850 pounds it will be 850 cents, $8.50. So we tried to get that started with our weightlifting classes, and then we decided to open it up to all of the students,” says Bearer.

The weight room at Philip Barbour High School is used by more than students and staff. Several members of the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, Philippi and Belington City Police, Barbour County State Police Department members and some members of the US Army Recruiting office out of Elkins also use the facility.

For more information on how to sponsor a student call Philip Barbour High School at (304) 457-1360.