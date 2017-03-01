Local Church Sells Chocolate Eggs in Harrison County Courthouse

The first day of March has some people thinking about Easter, and for many people that includes chocolate eggs.
North View United Methodist Church of Clarksburg sold homemade chocolate eggs today at the Harrison County Courthouse.
Members said they've made more than 1,000 eggs so far and said the money from the egg sale will help fund a new building project.
"We are making the eggs a lot for tradition, we are trying to raise money for an activity center we would like to build in the neighborhood for all the neighborhood kids to have a place to go," said Darletta Gulas, North View United Methodist Church member.
The church will be selling the eggs again in the courthouse on March 15 and March 31.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.