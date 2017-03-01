Local Church Sells Chocolate Eggs in Harrison County Courthouse

The first day of March has some people thinking about Easter, and for many people that includes chocolate eggs.

North View United Methodist Church of Clarksburg sold homemade chocolate eggs today at the Harrison County Courthouse.

Members said they've made more than 1,000 eggs so far and said the money from the egg sale will help fund a new building project.

"We are making the eggs a lot for tradition, we are trying to raise money for an activity center we would like to build in the neighborhood for all the neighborhood kids to have a place to go," said Darletta Gulas, North View United Methodist Church member.

The church will be selling the eggs again in the courthouse on March 15 and March 31.