Clothing Store Benefits Local Veterans Through Sales

Shirley Webb comes from a family full of veterans and wanted an opportunity to give back.

She just opened a clothing store in the Middletown Mall called 'Rugged and Unique'. Ten percent of her store's proceeds will go to Chapter 45 of Disabled American Veterans, serving the Clarksburg and Fairmont areas.

"What they have to go up against and you hear their stories, it's sad. So this is something just something little I can do to relieve that burden off of someone," Webb said.

The clothing, shoes and jewelry are gently used and came from community donations. Items average about five dollars each.

"This is a wonderful magnanimous approach from them to think of us veterans in this area because we do have so many that are in dire need of help," said Maj. George Davis of DAV Chapter 45.

The DAV assists vets with things like rent payments, utility bills and food. Davis works with area veterans' organizations

"We get the payment from the thanks and the appreciation and the veterans out there knowing that there's somebody that still cares," Davis said.

Chapter 45 operates with about $10,000 dollars to $12,000 dollars each year for approximately 200 veterans.

Davis said this partnership with Rugged and Unique will take their services to another level.

"I'm now fighting my second round with cancer and I've had twelve surgeries in the last sixteen years but I'm here for a reason. He's kept me around for a reason and believe that's why i'm still up walking around today and helping out veterans every chance i get."

Clothing donations can be dropped off at Rugged and Unique or through pick-up, by calling Webb at 304-629-0673.

Store hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information on Disabled American Veterans and its services, call Davis at 304-366-3143.