Weston Named Safest City in WV

A city in Lewis County has been named the safest city in the entire state.



Safewise.com named Weston the safest city in West Virginia with no violent crimes reported in 2015 and less than one property crime per 1000 people.

The Weston Police Chief said that he is proud to earn the title, and credits the community with helping to make those statistics a reality.

Mayor Julia Spelsberg said the attention has also encouraged people to move to the area.



"There was someone that had the opportunity to move other places in West Virginia, and he chose Weston, and one of the reasons was that it was safe and he liked the way our government works here, so that's sort of a really nice thing to hear," said Mayor Spelsberg.



Only two other area cities cracked the top ten. Grafton was listed as number two, and Fairmont was made number ten.