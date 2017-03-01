West Milford to Get New Park by River

West Milford will soon have a new park down by the river.



The Clarksburg Water Board recently gave the town 2.77 acres of land near the Old West Milford Dam.



Mayor Todd Somers said there are plans for a boat ramp, a picnic area and possibly a handicapped entrance down to the west fork river.



"Just to get the kids and families outside, get them out from in front of the TV and be able to enjoy the great outdoors," said Somers. "Throw a line in the water, wade in the water, whatever they want to do. Because you have to go to Audra or some place like that or some other state park and now they can go to the end of the road and enjoy the West Fork."



Somers said now that the town owns the property, it can apply for grants to pay for the park.