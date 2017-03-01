Pennsylvania Man Killed in Philippi Vehicle Accident

A Pennsylvania man was killed early Wednesday morning in a vehicle accident in Philippi.

At approximately 12:43 a.m., Anthony Frazee, 37, of Markleysburg, Pa., was driving a 2006 Volkswagon sedan on U.S. Route 119, according to the Philippi Police Department. Frazee's vehicle collided with a tractor trailer truck driven by David Honaker, 57, of Bluefield, Va., near Norris Ridge Road.

Frazee died due to injuries sustained in the accident, police said.

The Philippi Police Department responded to the scene, along with the assistance of the Barbour County Sheriff's Department, the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department, and Barbour County EMS. The Philippi Police Department will continue to investigate the accident.