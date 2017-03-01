St. Patrick's School to Offer Sports Next Year

Starting next year, Notre Dame will not be the only local Catholic school participating in sports programs around the state.



St. Patrick's School in Weston will join the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to play organized sports throughout the area. The school staff said there is a lot that students can learn from time spent on a sports team, lesson they say are worth the energy and time to learn.



"It makes kids well-rounded," said Principal Maureen Gildein. "There's a lot of lessons you learn on the court that are important for life, teamwork, and just learning skill development, discipline, so I think that's very important for kids."



The school plans to offer basketball, track and cross country and cheerleading among other sports.