New Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce President Met with Members

The Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce has a new president with plans to create a better future.



President and CEO Stephen LaCagnin met with members for the first time Wednesday.

LaCagnin wanted to meet with new and existing members to talk about his vision for the group.

He said a united chamber can influence the economy as well as affect political policy.



"The chamber and its membership can affect real change, significant change, it's a family of businesses in this communities just like in any other community and the stronger we are as a family, the more we can accomplish," said LaCagnin.



Lacagnin says the chamber currently has more than 400 members.