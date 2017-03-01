Weather Related Power Outages

There have been power outages throughout the area due to weather Wednesday.
According to Mon Power, Upshur and Randolph counties lead our area with more than 3,100 outages apiece.
Webster County has nearly 1,800 customers without power.
Some other notable areas include Barbour, Gilmer, Lewis and Tucker Counties. They are experiences have a few hundred outages each.
