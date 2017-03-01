Energy Express Seeing College AmeriCorps Members

Energy Express is looking for West Virginia college students to serve as AmeriCorps members this summer.

The 8 week program through the West Virginia University Extension Service is free for students in Kindergarten through 6th grade. This will be its 24th summer teaching young students in low-income rural areas across the state reading and nutrition, helping keep them from falling behind over the break from school.

Each day the young students who participate will receive breakfast, lunch, and a few hours of reading related activities in between.

Any college student or high school senior entering college over the age of 18 is eligible to apply.

The around 510 chosen to be AmeriCorps members will receive a living allowance of $1,850 and a $1,221 Segal Education Scholarship.

They will work at one of approximately 90 sites in 40 counties statewide, keeping them close to home.

“We want them living at home, working in the schools where they went to school,” said John Lyonett, WVU Extension Service Energy Express Director. “They know the families. They know the cultures. They know the neighborhoods and that makes a real good match for everybody involved.”

If you’d like to apply or find out more call 304-293-3855 or visit energyexpress.wvu.edu.