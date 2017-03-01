New Strategic Partnership Restoring WV Communities

The Canaan Valley Institute and Downstream Strategies have announced a new strategic partnership that will help with community restorations around the state, benefiting both the economy and environment.

“We need to be able to have vibrant rural communities,” said Jenny Newland, Executive Director of the Canaan Valley Institute. “We work mostly in rural areas, but those communities need to have access to clean water so we need to be able to do both of those things together.”

Both groups are already involved in restoration in several communities statewide, but working together they can combine their expertise in improving water quality, working on brownfield sites like Decker’s Creek in Morgantown and the City of Thomas and more.

“Sites that were used for industrial purposes before and new businesses don’t want to locate on those sites because they’re concerned about the environmental liabilities,” explained Evan Hansen, President of Downstream Strategies. “Downstream has worked on projects to assess how polluted those sites are and to help get them cleaned up.”

The partnership will work with the community on their future goals, helping them decide what needs built or cleaned up to ensure the economy and environment thrive.

“Increasing their protection of drinking water, or they might benefit from cleaning up acid mine drainage from old coal mines, or from stream bank restoration,” said Hansen. “We can also work with communities to identify outside funding sources and help bring the resources into the community so they can get the job done.”

For more information on the partnership and services that can be provided to your community, visit downstreamstrategies.com or canaanvi.org.