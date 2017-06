Varies schools around the area are having early dismissals due to weather and flooding.

Braxton County - Closing at 1:30 p.m.

Doddridge County - All after school activities canceled

Marion County - Dismissing 3 hours early

Monongalia County - Dismissing 2 hours early

Randolph County - Homestead Elementary, George Ward Elementary and Tygarts Valley High School are closing at 1 p.m.

Trinity Christian School - Closing at 1:20 p.m.

Upshur County - Closing at 1:30 p.m.

Webster County - Dismissing 2 hours early

