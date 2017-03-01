Fire Destroys Home in Thornton Area of Taylor County

A house in the Thornton area of Taylor County was destroyed by fire early Wednesday.

The fire began at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Route 50 across from Eby Road, according to Grafton Fire Chief Dave Crimm. A passing driver saw the fire and called 911, Crimm said.

When fire crews arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed, Crimm said. The house is a total loss, but the cause of the fire will be undetermined due to the amount of damage, according to Crimm.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Crimm said the house was used only on the weekends.

The Grafton Volunteer Fire Department handled the scene, along with the Fellowsville, Flemington, and Boothsville Volunteer Fire Departments. Taylor County EMS and the Taylor County Sheriff's Department were also on scene.