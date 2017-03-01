UPDATE: $25K & 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine Seizied at Elkins Home

UPDATE (3/1/17 at 2:30 p.m.):

A half pound of methamphetamine, approximately two or three ounces of crack cocaine, $25,000, and two firearms were seized during a search in Elkins Wednesday, according to police.

Three people were detained, police said, during their searches at 461 Wilson Street and 98 Washington Avenue in Elkins.

Elkins city officials said that "voluminous intelligence information of value to ongoing Elkins Police Department investigations was obtained," as well.

The evidence seized will be presented to a federal grand jury in the near future, city officials said.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crime Task Force also assisted the Elkins Police Department's Tactical Response Unit, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the ATF, and the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team.

ORIGINAL:

Several law enforcement agencies executed a search Wednesday and made arrests at a home on Wilson Street in Elkins.

The Elkins Police Department is handling the investigation. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Randolph County EMS also assisted on the scene.

According to Elkins Police, the number of people arrested cannot be released at this time, as it is a federal case. Federal indictments are forthcoming, police said.

An apartment across the street from the home, located at 461 Wilson Street, was also involved in the case, police said.