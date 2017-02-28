Ritchie County Hosts Severe Weather Training

It's always important to prepare for severe weather, but you can't prepare if you don't know what's coming.

Nick Webb, National Weather Service Meteorologist, said the trainings teach participants what to look for during strong storms.

"Mainly to be weather aware is what we like to say. Have a keen focus on the surroundings," Webb said. "Know what to look for."

First responders and interested community members alike are welcome.

Gary Williams, class participant, is one of those community members interested in weather.

"Just a general interest," he said. "'I've always had an interest in weather and how it effects us in daily life, I like to keep track of it."

Ritchie County OES Director James White said the information shared during the training is critical and should be shared.

"Go back to their departments and community and talk to them about what they've learned. To get everyone a little more familiar with the weather and what the weather service has to offer," White said.

Especially in rural areas where weather radars can't always reach.

Those interested in weather can learn to be spotters as a part of the SKYWARN program which is a network of volunteer storm watchers.

Webb said the program is critical to the National Weather Service.

"So it's very important for us to have good spotter network in this area to allow us to call or they can call us with things they are actually seeing on the ground. And it helps us as far as if we should issue a warning if we should not issue a warning. "

To learn more about the SKYWARN program visit the website, here.