Teacher Cuts and Transfers Discussed at Harrison County BOE

Concerned students as well as community members spoke to the Harrison County Board of Education about reduction in force and transfers for the upcoming 2017-2018 school term.

Students spoke at length about teachers being transferred into another position and what effects it would have on their lives Tuesday night. The Harrison County Education Association said this upcoming year they believe there could be 32 positions in the county could potentially be eliminated. The association also said it knows there is a change in student enrollment numbers, but doesn't believe that change equals the number of positions that could be cut.

“Nobody is going to lose their job. To be frank with you; we have yet to determine how many people are going to be transferred. We are going to be working on that, literally we’re working on it now,” said Dr. Mark Manchin, Superintendent of Harrison County Schools.

Manchin added the Harrison County Schools have lost anywhere from 125 to 130 students county-wide. With the loss of students Manchin estimates that there will be a decrease of state funds that could range from $400,000 to $450,000. He also said the BOE has an obligation to be fiscally responsible.

“What we believe we are seeing is an increase in central office personnel, the number, and a reduction of the number of people in the classroom,” said Greg Phillips, President of the Harrison County Education Association.

The Harrison County Education Association asked the BOE and Superintendent to look into a better plan for the upcoming school year that would meet both the students and staffs best interest. Manchin confirmed to 12 News that no staff members would be cut but some staff members could be transferred.