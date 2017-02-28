WVU Institute of Water Security and Science Hosts Symposium on State's Water Needs

The WVU Institute of Water Security and Science hosted its first symposium Tuesday at the Waterfront Place Hotel to discuss the state's present and future water needs.

Students, experts and faculty from across the state gathered and shared their research through posters and presentations. The open-to-the-public event aimed to produce a multidisciplinary approach to helping protect West Virginia's water resources moving forward.

"The mission is to advance stewardship of natural resources to advance how we as humans we manage the planet," said institute director Jason Hubbart. "We're focusing right here in Appalachia in West Virginia."