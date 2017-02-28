WV DHHR Announces National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a way to help people considering suicide.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has partnered with Charleston-based First Choice Services, Inc. to offer its help in West Virginia.

Almost one person a day dies in a suicide in West Virginia, and First Choice Services, Inc. says they want to see those numbers change.



"Our goal is to help them, is to get them through this crisis, to get them the treatment that they need," said National Suicide Prevention Lifeline representative. "Our people are highly trained in suicidology, in suicidal awareness and those types of things."



If you are considering suicide, you can reach the lifeline at 1-800-273-talk or 1-800-273-8255.