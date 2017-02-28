Waterfront Place Hotel Celebrates Addition of Starbucks

The Waterfront Place Hotel celebrated the addition of a fourth Morgantown Starbucks.

The Morgantown Chamber of Commerce, hotel employees and Starbucks celebrated the opening of the store in the hotel's lobby. Although the store opened earlier this month, officials say they are excited about the new location which should appease the residents who've been asking for another Starbucks.

"Starbucks is a great brand," said hotel general manager Neil Buffington. "They've got a great product. They give tremendous service, and that coincides with what we're trying to do."