Lewis County Chamber of Commerce on Workplace Conflict

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce hosted a presentation Tuesday on workplace conflict.



Presenter Lisa Sherrill spoke about the ways conflict can both help and damage productivity in a workplace.



Sherrill says learning to handle conflict can make a big difference.



"How can we leverage conflict, that kernel of potential in conflict, in ways that actually support our businesses, our small businesses, our big businesses, West Virginia culture as a whole," said Sherrill. "Because the culture of West Virginia is very diverse, very different opinions on needs and wants. How do we bring that into harmony?"



Sherrill says billions of dollars are lost each year due to mismanagement of workplace conflict.