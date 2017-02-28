Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Project Gets a Start Date

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is closer to renovation than ever before.

City officials have signed contracts with the construction team and local architects to move the building process along.

Mayor Cathy Goings said it's exciting to see all the hard work come together.

"And now, this is where the people in the community get to see what its all about. Construction will begin, our new executive director will hopefully be in place here shortly,and now you'll see everything we have been talking about for the last two years so it's a very exciting day not only for the city of Clarksburg but for the surrounding cities as well as the county," said Mayor Goings.

Construction is set to begin tomorrow on the anticipated 14 month project.