Man & Woman Arrested After Alleged Robbery in Marion County Parking Lot

Two Fairmont residents were arrested Monday night after they allegedy robbed a man in the Cracker Barrel parking lot on Kingmont Road.

Joshua Thompson, 27, and Paris Kuroski, 20, allegedly conspired to meet Joshua Watson to fight him, after they said Watson was sending Kuroski lewd text messages, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

Kuroski lured Watson to the vehicle by saying she would exchange sexual favors for him to smoke a Percocet pill with her, Thompson told deputies.

Watson told deputies he got in the vehicle and noticed another man, later identified as O'Neil South, lying in the backseat. Watson then noticed Thompson walking toward the vehicle, and he and Thompson became involved in a fight, deputies said.

Thompson told South to "put the gun on him," and Watson said he heard a cocking noise and felt an object on the back of his head, according to court documents.

Watson told deputies the men stole $120 from him.

Kuroski told deputies she knew South had a CO2-powered gun that "looked like an AK-47," but that she never saw it used during the incident. Thompson said South had a paintball gun at the time of the incident but that it was not used.

Kuroski and Thompson told deputies that Thompson took the Percocet pill from Watson and smoked half of it following the incident.

After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, deputies found the other half of the Percocet pill in a Raisinette box.

Thompson is charged with robbery, and Kuroski is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.