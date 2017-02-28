First Aid Teaches Youth Mental Health

Participants had a chance to learn how to look for risk factors associated with youth mental health Tuesday.

Mental Health First Aid of West Virginia taught them how to look for warning signs of anxiety, depression and eating disorders.

The instructor said mental health issues are harder to spot in youth because of how quickly symptoms can arise.

"The whole important part of the class is to alert our senses, our gut instincts, our spidey senses, to be alert to what is going on. We look a lot at typical adolescences versus a mental health problem and the difference in being able to recognize the two," said Dianna Bailey-Miller, instructor.

Participants were nursing students. Advocates said it's important for everyone to know the symptoms.